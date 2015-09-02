Facebook Messenger Is The Second Most Downloaded App Of All Time

Remember when Facebook forced you to download its standalone messaging app, Messenger, by revoking access to messages from within its flagship app? Turns out that strategy worked swimmingly for the social network: A new report by app analytics firm App Annie says Messenger is one of the most downloaded iOS apps of all time.

Messenger is second only to Facebook’s flagship app, and is followed by popular apps like YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Google Maps. Below are the top 10 most downloaded apps, as per App Annie:

Facebook Messenger YouTube Instagram Skype WhatsApp Find My iPhone Google Maps Twitter iTunes U

In other words, Facebook-owned apps account for 40% of the list; both Instagram and WhatsApp were acquired by the company within the past three years.

Facebook recently spruced up Messenger with peer-to-peer payments and a personal assistant called M. The goal? To make Messenger a one-stop shop for all your communication needs.

The most popular apps in terms of revenue, however, are far more varied, and the only overlap between the two lists is Skype:

Pandora LINE Zoosk Pages Spotify Badoo Skype MLB.com At Bat Grindr LINE PLAY

According to Quartz, App Annie pointed out that Pages is the only app for which all its revenue came from download fees–Pages does not have a free version or the option for in-app purchases. The rest of the apps are free, so all the revenue generated came from purchases made within the apps.

One thing to note: Newer apps failed to crack either list. All the apps shown above were created between 2008 to 2012.