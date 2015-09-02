Meet The Two Teens Who Might Have Inspired Kanye West’s Presidential Announcement

That’s not just Kanye West’s opening line from his now infamous 2015 MTV VMA Video Vanguard acceptance speech—it’s a sign that Kanye practices what he preaches.

You might remember this clip from Kayne’s 11-minute acceptance speech:

But you probably didn’t catch this view:

That comes from the vantage point—and vocal cords—of Pablo Chacon, 19, and his friend Stephanie Sifuentes, also 19, who were in the audience pit during the show and who may have kicked off the most fascinating pop culture presidential campaign this side of Deez Nuts—the fictional figurehead created by 15-year-old Iowa teen Brady Olson, whose independent presidential campaign has captured the third-highest votes in North Carolina’s Presidential Primary Polls as well as a healthy amount of media attention.

If you listen to that video at the conclusion of Kanye’s speech you can hear the teens shout “Kanye for President” and then see the star pause and make a gesture acknowledging the pit call before stating “And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided, in 2020, to run for president.”

Sifuentes, who initially shouted the nomination, which then her friend Chacon echoed more loudly on the video, told Fast Company that the audience was “just waiting for Kanye to do something crazy.”