A New Ebola Documentary Shows Off The Potential Of 360-Degree Filmmaking

A new VR film tells the story of a young Liberian woman’s struggle during and after the ebola epidemic. But Waves of Grace also shines a light on the significant role virtual reality can play in the future of news and current affairs.

“VR will be a welcome option to the editorialised opinion news cycles that are so prevalent at the moment, and tremendously empowering to the viewer,” says Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder of Vrse.works, the VR production company behind the project.

“When you spend a few minutes in this spherical 3-D environment, with binaural multi-directional, sound your brain is tricked into feeling like you are actually there,” says Milling-Smith. “With that comes a great power to evoke deep feelings of empathy when the experience has some truth to it. The smallest moments of humanity have an added significance and weight.”

The film is a collaboration between Vrse.works, the UN Millennium Campaign and Vice Media, and Milling-Smith says it’s an example of how virtual reality can enable the viewers to see, hear and ‘feel’ a news story unfolding in real-time. VR can give an audience the chance an unprecedented opportunity to bear witness. “When it comes to VR filmmaking’s ability to take people to places they would never be able to go or even think about, the opportunities seem endless,” says Milling-Smith.

Finding the right story through which to engage the audience in the fight against ebola was key. “People are blown away by the freedom and scope of the technology but truly and profoundly moved by a good story,” Milling-Smith explains. “At first we were looking for a main character in Liberia that had been affected by ebola but not necessarily a survivor. We were also going to follow a few kids in the community to hear their story and eave them together with the main character.”

The story is told through Decontee David, an ebola survivor who uses her immunity to help others affected by the disease. By immersing the audience in Decontee’s experience, Waves of Grace allows the viewer to share her experience of illness, recovery, mourning, and perseverance. And it is the simplicity of having one person’s struggle as the primary focus that gives the film its undeniable power.