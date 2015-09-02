Drop The Twinkie And Put a Spoon On Your Nose To Help Hungry Americans

Since the United States has long been touted as the wealthiest nation on earth, and is home to things like the Iowa State Fair , it’s easy to think “hungry Americans” is an oxymoron. But many in this country still struggle with getting enough to eat. One in six Americans face food insecurity issues, and Feeding America is hoping to raise awareness for the issue by creating a campaign for social good dubbed “Spoontember.”

The domestic hunger-relief organization has previously teamed with Unilever and FitBit to to spread the word about hunger and food issues in the U.S., but now it’s launching its own campaign with agency 360i and the Ad Council to mark Hunger Action Month. Spoontember challenges supporters to share a “spoon selfie,” a pic of themselves balancing a spoon on their nose, alongside hunger-related statistics, then issuing the challenge for friends to do the same.

“We wanted to create a campaign that would get attention and generate awareness around hunger in the U.S. by engaging potential supporters to take action and be a part of a movement for good,” says Feeding America CMO Johanna Vetter. “We chose the spoon as the icon because of its inherent link to food; it’s how we feed ourselves and feed our children. It symbolizes not always having food and the millions of Americans who face this.”

People can also get involved by joining the Hunger Action Month Thunderclap, launching on September 3 at noon EST, to “donate” their Facebook and Twitter feeds to share the message collectively.