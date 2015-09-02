4 Lessons In Storytelling From a Screenwriter Who’s Also a D&D Dungeon Master

They say writers shouldn’t hesitate to kill their darlings. It’s not an invitation to actual homicide, but a plea for the willingness to jettison any element of a story, even if you love it like a friend. That’s just one of the many work-hazards writers share with those in charge of Dungeons and Dragons games–a dungeon master has to kill off his or her friends all the time.

Consider pouring out a flagon of mead, in that case, for poor Matthew Robinson. As a pro screenwriter and a recent convert to the world of Dungeons and Dragons, he is constantly deluged with decisions about character arcs and turns of phrase by day, and also responsible for the fate of those fellow D&D-ers whose weekly quests he architects. Naturally, he has found that there is some serious overlap between the skill sets of screenwriting and overseeing fantasy roleplaying games.

Robinson kicked his career off by writing and directing Ricky Gervais’s best film, The Invention Of Lying. Since then he’s had a hand in TV shows such as Black Box, and the upcoming film Monster Trucks, and he’s also co-host of the trendsetting pop culture podcast Get Up On This, with Jensen Karp. Considering that he’s an avid gamer whose closets groan beneath the weight of a hundred different games and expansion packs, it’s kind of a surprise that he just began playing D&D about 18 months ago.

After becoming interested in trying it out, Robinson found that gaming stores across the country have Wednesday night league events where anyone can find a group, join in, and keep track of his or her character’s fantastical conquests digitally. As a storyteller by trade, he quickly gravitated toward the role of dungeon master, the person in charge of planning out each week’s adventure, and executing it based on the roll of the dice. It’s his experience in creating movies and shows, though, that keep his gang of adventurers in a state of agitation as they await some kind of resolution.

Co.Create talked with Robinson recently about what he’s learned from both ways he regularly casts an enchantment spell over an audience.

The Invention Of Lying, 2009 Photo: Sam Urdank, courtesy of Truth Productions

Dreaming up scenarios and envisioning outcomes is a helpful skill in the world of D&D–and any time you have an audience, really. But those scenarios better keep people’s attention.

“What D&D does best creatively is it puts the focus on being entertaining,” Robinson says. “It’s almost like having an audience in your house. I have five players, and I have to entertain them. You can’t just throw monsters at them and expect them to fight because they’re gonna get bored of monsters, they’re gonna get bored of fighting and they’re gonna want some interaction. But if you have only interactions, they’re gonna get bored of that and they’re gonna want to start fighting again. It really takes you back to the basic, bare bones storytelling concept of, like: is my audience bored right now? If so, what are they craving and at what point after I give them what they want, do I need to then give them something else?”