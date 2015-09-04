How To Make Coming Back From Vacation Less Horrible

You probably don’t need to be convinced that taking a vacation, or even just a long weekend, is a pretty good idea. Neither do scientists, who have found taking time off work to be good for your health and productivity . But you’ll quickly undo all those benefits if you return to an overflowing inbox and a calendar jammed with back-to-back meetings.

The good news is there are plenty of things you can do before you leave to hold onto your vacation bliss once you’re back in the office. Here’s a roundup of the best advice we could find on planning, taking, and returning from a vacation that makes your first day back at work as minimally painful as possible.

Think you can just set your out-of-office message the night before you go away? Think again. Do that, and you can count on having a lot of collateral damage to clean up when you get back. If you’re going to be away for a week or more, start informing everyone you work closely with a few weeks in advance that you’ll be gone between X and Y dates. Then, when you hit the two-week mark, set an auto-message warning anyone who contacts you that you’re going off the grid soon. It might feel like you’re shouting ostentatiously about your travel plans, but you’re actually doing your colleagues a favor by giving them plenty of time to prepare.

No matter how great your vacation is overall, parts of it will suck. Some days it will rain. You’ll get that weird bug bite, then another. If you’ve saved up all your vacation days for a long, once-in-a-lifetime, picture-perfect trip, you’re probably setting yourself up to be disappointed.

As time-management expert Laura Vanderkam explains, “Smaller pleasures experienced frequently contribute more to overall well-being than major but less infrequent ones.” At a minimum, you’re hedging your bets. Whatever might go wrong on a shorter trip, it’ll irk you less if you’ve got a fresh excursion to look forward to a few months away.

What’s more, merely looking forward to getting away can make us even happier than actually being away. “When you think about the fun you’ll be having,” Vanderkam says, “you feel much of the same joy the experience itself will bring. The difference is that it can last a lot longer.” So if you’ve already got another trip planned even before you get back from the one you’re on, the return to office life won’t feel as overwhelmingly terrible.