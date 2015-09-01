Today in Tabs: Lol Nothing Mathers



The VMAs are over and Rawiya Kameir best expressed the consensus Take: “it has felt like deep dread and immediate regret.” Kanye was the only one to do anything worthwhile, and you may (wrongly) call him arrogant but before you dismiss his intention to run for President, try to remember the last time Kanye said he would do something and then didn’t do it. Meanwhile, here’s the inevitable Ready For Kanye PAC. On the bright side, maybe Miley Cyrus is over now?

I’m at the Dreamlike Void! (WHAT?)

I’m at the Concrete Field! (WHAT?)

I’m at the Combination Dreamlike Void & Concrete Field! — I’m at the… (@CombinationBot) August 31, 2015

In the New Yorker this week, Stacy Schiff gets down to the heart of the Mather, goes in search of what was the Mather with colonial Massachusetts, and as a Mather of fact Cottons on to a noticeable Increase in interest about The Witches of Salem. To the 50% of you who have unsubscribed by now: I don’t blame you. To the rest: it’s a really great story, go read it.

Also good: the most recent episode of Reply All is the best one yet (and has almost nothing to do with the internet). Kyle Chayka’s Uniqlo review slash Murakami fanfic in Maxim: “I can see myself wearing the parka while undertaking a photography trip in the forest during which I accidentally find my long-lost cat, but it doesn’t remember me.” Carly Mark interviewed Lisa Frank at length, and if you’re not helplessly fascinated by Lisa Frank I don’t know what I can do for you. Kwame Opam reviewed the octopus for The Verge (score: 9.0, because the octopus is good as heck). And if all that isn’t enough, just watch this wiener dog run around a baseball field for the rest of the day:



Followup: It turns out Ashley Madison may have been the world’s best lesbian hookup site?

Today’s Song: Parquet Courts / Parkay Quarts, “Content Nausea” How have I not known about this song until today? Thanks Ryan Bateman!

