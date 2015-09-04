How Apple’s Force Touch Will Change How You Use The iPhone

When Apple introduces its newest iPhones on September 9, the company may reveal a new trick that could forever change how you interact with an iPhone.

It’s called Force Touch, a technology the company has baked into its Apple Watch and newest MacBook trackpads. It’s a strong candidate to be the benchmark feature in the widely anticipated iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

Here are some of the ways Force Touch could change the way you use an iPhone.

On the Apple Watch, Force Touch brings up sub-menus when you “press” down on the screen like you would a physical button. It’s a way to bring functionality to such a small space since the amount of room you have for swiping and gestures is limited.

This sub-menu functionality could manifest on the iPhone as a stylish and helpful navigation trick that sets this model apart.

On the MacBook, Force Touch is possible through Apple’s Taptic Engine, which measures how much pressure you’re applying when pressing down. It allows you to bring up definitions, web page previews on links, and other extras.

Apple’s Taptic Engine

On the iPhone, it may work something like this: You open an email, and find a web link. You could force touch on the link to get a preview of the website, an option to copy the link, or to share it with others. Or when using Maps, a Force Touch on an address might show you a preview of that location.