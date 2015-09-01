Watch Marshawn Lynch Talk About Skittles For Five Minutes On A Home Shopping Channel

If you’re an NFL fan, either you love Marshawn Lynch, or you take yourself way too seriously. The star running back for the Seattle Seahawks may still be wondering why he didn’t get the goal-line carry on the game’s final play in the Super Bowl, but that hasn’t stopped him from having fun with his bizarre media presence.

He refuses to answer questions at press conferences or participate in mandatory media availability sessions, but he’s also all too happy to tape a three-hour Call Of Duty session for a gaming blog. And this week, he spent more time answering questions on the home-shopping channel Evine Live than he did with all the sports media desperately seeking his attention during the Seahawks’ playoff run back in January.

Granted, Lynch only talked about Skittles in his appearance–the bruising back’s sideline snack of choice–but what things he said! In the appearance, orchestrated by agency Olson Engage, host Allison Waggoner asked Lynch personal questions, the sort of which he would have answered with a contemptuous “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” during a press conference. “You meet a cute lady, you hit it off, and then you find out she doesn’t like Skittles?” Waggoner asks him of his dating life. “She’s sour,” Lynch replies with a straight face.

It’s a bizarre advertising opportunity–home-shopping appearances are the sort of thing that Rod Tidwell would have fired Jerry Maguire over–but it just demonstrates that, despite his reputation, Lynch is actually one of the most media-savvy NFL stars in the game. It takes real talent to transform one’s own media shyness into a marketing point, and Lynch busts through it like so many New Orleans Saints defenders.