Even Citibank Says Slowing Climate Change Could Save $70 Trillion

A new Citibank report shows that ditching coal and oil could save upwards of $50 trillion over the next 25 years.

The report weighs two very simple models for the future, namely “action” and “inaction.” The latter involves pretending that climate change isn’t happening, continuing to exploit natural resources for fuel, watching industry bumble along as it does now, and letting developing countries fend for themselves, a significant contributor to climate change.

“Emerging markets show significantly higher levels of energy intensity and higher carbon intensity,” says the report, “They tend to use the cheapest, most readily available forms of power, which are often the ‘dirtiest’.”

Action involves investment in green tech, most importantly in energy technology, and transforming the global energy mix to a low carbon energy economy.

Whichever one we choose as a global destiny, Citibank reckons that the costs will be surprisingly similar. The action scenario “implies a total spend on energy of $190.2 trillion” while inaction comes in at at $192 trillion. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. While investment in lower carbon options is more expensive in the beginning, thanks to building out new infrastructure, in the long term it’s considerably cheaper. As renewable energy becomes the norm, the price drops. “Combined with lower fuel usage from energy efficiency investments, [this] actually result in significantly lower long term fuel bill.”

And don’t forget that in this money-saving scenario, a decrease in climate change comes along as a massive bonus. By avoiding the costs caused by climate change damage, up to $72 trillion could be saved. Putting the future of the world in these terms may seem vulgar, but when that world’s future is controlled by lobby groups representing business interests, it might be the only way to save it.

The exact numbers depend on how much we can slow climate change, with less warming leading to more savings: $72 trillion is starting to look like a decent return on investment.