More Celebrities Get Serious About Sexual Assault In New Back-To-School PSA

The White House continues its star-studded “It’s On Us” campaign with a new PSA launched in prime back-to-school season to promote awareness and education to prevent sexual assault on college campuses.

“One Thing,” by agency Mekanism, brings together John Cho, Josh Hutcherson, the Haim sisters, Minka Kelly, Nina Dobrev, Jessica Szohr, Jesse Metcalf, Rachel Roy, Zoe Saldana, Matt McGorry and Dilshad Vadsaria to put a fine point on the definition and need for consent.

The campaign is a partnership between the White House and the Center for American Progress’s Generation Progress, as well as student body leadership from nearly 200 colleges and universities across the U.S., collegiate sports organizations like the NCAA, and private companies with strong student connections.