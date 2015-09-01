Serena Williams’s Bold Prediction Comes True In Stunning New Gatorade Ad

“If you were a tennis player, who would you want to be like?”

That’s the question posed to a young Serena Williams, before all the hype, the championships, the fame, and everything else that followed. As the 2015 U.S.Open kicks off, a new Gatorade spot from agency TBWA/Chiat/Day LA reminds us that there is greatness in our midst.

The campaign also includes “Serena 21,” 21 pieces of art hand painted on a wall in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to celebrate each of Serena’s Grand Slams.

Click to expand

Williams has successfully started her U.S. Open title defence, predictably advancing to the second round, and as the field gets narrower, the conversation around her place in the sports pantheon will continue to get louder. A recent story in The Atlantic asked why, given her stature and statistics, Williams doesn’t have more corporate sponsors. With this inspiring spot, Gatorade is taking full advantage and should have plenty of other brands drooling with envy.