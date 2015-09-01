With LinkedIn’s New Messaging Service, You Can Use GIFs To Network

Professional networking site LinkedIn gave its formerly clunky messaging service a sleek revamp–which means it is no longer modeled after your black hole of an email inbox.

In a blog post, the company wrote that its new, informal platform would look more like chat than email, making it easier to have back-and-forth conversations and look back at previous messages. The new formatting lends a casual air to the platform, which appeals to most people’s sensibilities these days–who still enjoys composing emails? LinkedIn has also added stickers, emoji, and even GIF functionality to its messages.

While it does make sense for LinkedIn to move toward a messaging platform that more closely resembles Facebook’s Messenger and other chatting apps, it seems unlikely that users would employ GIFs within the confines of a professional social network–particularly one that professes to expand your contacts list and aid your job prospects. If you want to send GIFs and emojis to, say, your coworkers, Slack already has you covered–as do a multitude of other services, ranging from iMessage to WhatsApp.

Starting today, the new messages will be rolled out on LinkedIn across iOS, Android, and desktop.