One Direction Fans Tell Global Leaders About The Kind Of World They Want

Back in July, One Direction asked its fans to describe the kind of world they want to live in by sharing videos and photos through the band’s website.

Since then, the mobile and social campaign produced by The Rumpus Room garnered more than 80,000 submissions from fans in 172 countries, equaling 54,000 days worth of footage, and the #action1D hashtag had a reported reach of 2.5 billion impressions. It was all edited down to a three-minute video in which we see young people of all ages, nationalities, and gender talking about the future they hope to be living in.

Hey, if these guys can become astronauts, maybe they can actually get something done at the UN.