Four Ways Managers Can Keep The Peace In Times Of Chaos

When there’s chaos in your organization and you’re the mediator, it’s important that you’re able to guide all parties to an agreement without showing any favoritism.

In real life, conflicts don’t just arise every once in a while. They happen all the time, says Jerome Lecat, CEO at software solutions Scality. In fact, most of a leader’s responsibility is to maintain peace and deal with human behaviors and interactions. In those crucial, often heated moments, tensions run rampant and stakes are high. How do you extinguish flames while keeping everyone calm, collected, and satisfied?

Below are a few pointers to keep in mind when chaos erupts:

If you’re going to be the neutral party during conflicts, then you must first win the trust of the people around you. If not, you won’t be able to get people to think logically, because they’ll detect a threat coming from you.

Good leaders understand how strategic they need to be when getting to know the people around them. Lecat suggests having a lot of knowledge about everyone by visiting them individually. Get to know who they are or what they want from your organization. That way, when conflicts do arise, you’ll have a better understanding of where each party is coming from. What drives the way they feel? What background do they come from that affects the way they feel? When leaders are able to distinguish between identity or interest-based conflicts, they’re better able to come up with the best approach to finding a sustainable solution.

When getting to know your colleagues, it’s important to get to know their communication styles, says Deb LaMere, vice president of employee engagement at human capital management technology company Ceridian. Often, conflicts arise because of a lack of understanding. If this happens, it’s important that you’re able to recognize it quickly.