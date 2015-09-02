advertisement
Are You Good At Public Speaking?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Most people hate public speaking. Luckily, there are a few tricks and guidelines to help us get over our fear and become dynamic and engaging speakers. Is it better to prepare and read through every line of your presentation, or to save room for spontaneity? Is it preferable to stay in one fixed spot or to move around? Watch the above video and find out these tips and much more.

