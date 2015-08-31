advertisement
Why Sir Mix-A-Lot Was Ahead Of His Time

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We recently sat down with rapper and producer Sir Mix-a-Lot to discuss the future of music. He tells us why he went digital before his peers, and the fascinating reason he has always embraced technology. Watch this video and find out the one thing Sir Mix-a-Lot believes the entertainment industry can offer the tech community that Silicon Valley currently lacks.

