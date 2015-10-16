It’s Time To Let Teenagers Sleep The Way They Want–And Start School Later

Over the last few weeks, millions of children across the Northern Hemisphere have headed back to school for the beginning of a new school year. Sadly, for many of them, the beginning of the school year also marks the beginning of a prolonged period of cumulative sleep deprivation that will progressively affect their physical and mental well-being and consequently their capacity to learn.

As many a parent with teenagers will attest, rousing an adolescent for the start of a school day requires near-heroic levels of perseverance and patience; and as the school year progresses, the latter often gives way to increasing levels of cajoling, bargaining, and punishment.

We all know from experience that, when left to their own devices, teenagers like to go to bed late and will happily sleep in until late morning or even early afternoon. For many parents, this is simply yet another manifestation of the moodiness and rebelliousness associated with adolescence. And as for the difficulties in getting up in the morning, these too are viewed as either self-inflicted or just another ruse to avoid the unpleasant business of having to go to school. But what if the causality worked the other way round? What if the moodiness and rebelliousness were, at least in part, caused by cumulative sleep deprivation over which adolescents and their parents have little or no control? What if there were easy policy and parental solutions that, at little or no cost, could improve both the health and academic performance of middle and high schoolers?

Jack Hollingsworth/Getty Images

The effects of extreme sleep deprivation are well understood, particularly by the military, which, for self-evident reasons, takes a keen interest in the topic. Most studies and experiments show that after about 36 hours without sleep, soldiers begin to experience a significant deterioration in both physical and mental performance. The effects are cumulative and exponential, so that after about 72 hours without sleep, soldiers are unable to perform complex tasks such as driving a vehicle or arming, aiming, and firing a weapon toward its intended target. Most soldiers will begin falling asleep involuntarily even when standing up and many will begin experiencing hallucinations. In experiments involving civilians, participants subjected to sleep deprivation were also reported as becoming progressively more moody, irritable, and rude. How very teenage of them.

What has been less well understood until recently is that not getting enough quality sleep over an extended period of time (a condition known as chronic sleep deprivation) can also have a detrimental effect on physical and mental well-being. Even getting just one and a half fewer hours of sleep than the recommended amount over the course of just one night can reduce alertness by almost a third. Other short-term effects include memory and cognitive impairment and a higher propensity for getting involved in automobile accidents. Over the long term, chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to other harmful conditions, including hypertension, heart disease, and obesity.

While the causes of chronic sleep deprivation in adults are many and varied, there is a growing body of evidence to suggest that we may be intentionally subjecting our adolescents to this unhealthy condition. According to the guidelines issued by the National Sleep Foundation in February 2015, adolescents from the ages of 14 to 18 need between 8 and 10 hours of quality sleep per day. This means that for a school start time of 8 a.m. and assuming an hour for waking up, getting ready, having breakfast, and traveling to school, then the average adolescent would need to be in bed and fast asleep sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. at the latest. The trouble with this scenario is that it fails to take into account the natural changes to the sleep cycle of adolescents that occur with the onset of puberty.

Anecdotally, we have known for some time that different people have different routines when it comes to sleep and consequently how alert they feel and are during different times of the day. In the workplace we tend to categorize people rather simplistically as being either “a morning person” or “not a morning person.” What is becoming apparent, however, is that these routines are not the result of individual preferences and choices but biological imperatives.