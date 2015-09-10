How Advertising Partnerships Can Help Cities Afford To Build For The Future

Online advertising transformed in a flash. It wasn’t long ago that banner ads and pop-ups dominated the web, with Internet advertisers taking an approach not dissimilar to that of TV ads–widely blast content that’s relevant to a fraction of people and hope it sticks. Now, online ads are barely noticeable. When they are, they’re often targeted and specific enough to be welcome.

The ads that dominate our offline lives have evolved very differently. You can’t track consumers’ eyeballs the way you can clicks, and programmatically buying ads to reach someone at the exact right place and the right time doesn’t translate in the parameters of an offline world. For instance, it’s not uncommon for someone to see advertisements for a local lawyer, Banana Republic, and the newest Bond flick right after one another on billboards along a small strip of highway–something you’d never experience online unless you happened to mention all three in your last email. Consumers have come to expect more, and these spaghetti throwing tactics aren’t cutting it.

If advertisers want to continue reach people in the “real world” they are going to have to mimic the experience we have online: interactive, in-context, and highly personal. But without technology to make that happen automatically, they’ll have to get creative. I don’t just mean better billboards. As cities across America struggle to keep up with the demands of new technology and the infrastructure needed to support a new digital age, advertisers have the opportunity to step in and use their ad dollars to sponsor transformations in our home towns. And if they do it right, consumers might actually thank them for it. Because what’s more engaging and personal than that?

Consumers have become adept at ignoring ads they don’t want to see. To put this into (somewhat ironic) context, TiVo users skipped 73% of ads that aired during Mad Men. Not only are people avoiding marketing, it may sometimes have the opposite effect: According to a 2014 McCarthy Group study, 84% of millennials don’t trust advertising. Marketers need a better way to earn customers’ trust and to get their message to stick.

One way marketers have achieved this is through native advertising: ads that that match the form and function of the platform on which they appear so closely that consumers feel the ads belong. Native advertising is successful because ads aren’t simply slipping into the background, but rather are giving people what they want: brand-driven content in the context of something they care about. According to a 2014 report, more than half of consumers who click on native ads do so with the intention of purchasing something, compared with just 34% who click on banner ads.

Other advertisers have taken a completely different approach to get consumers to care with ambient advertising, or identifying places and situations where consumers would never expect to see an ad, and taking strides to get them to notice and interact with it.