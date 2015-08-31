Why Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Post Was In Violation Of FDA Rules

Kim Kardashian may be a marketing genius who has built one of the world’s most successful celebrity brands–but when the FDA came knocking at her door, she knew to listen.

Kardashian, who frequently posts endorsements to social media for brands she partners with, recently put up an Instagram post gushing about morning sickness drug Diclegis, as part of a formal partnership with parent company Duchesnay. This led to a letter from the FDA to Duchesnay that deemed her post misleading and requested that she post another one clarifying the risks associated with the drug. On Sunday night, Kardashian took to Instagram to do just that–and this time, her post featured a lengthy disclaimer:

It turns out that Kardashian and Duchesnay, as a result of their partnership, fell afoul of strict FDA rules regarding what companies can and cannot say about prescription drugs via social media. Namely, she did not make mandatory statements about the drug’s side effects and comply with the same rules that require spoken disclaimers at the close of television commercials for prescription drugs.

Kardashian became something of a case study, since her paid endorsements are often published to her personal Instagram account. In this case, the reality show star was in violation of the FDA’s rules because she was posting about the drug as part of a paid partnership. But even otherwise, Kardashian is a social media powerhouse: If she were to promote a drug without being paid to do so, millions of people would still see the post due to her sheer reach. Would the FDA have the right to police posts like that if they’re by influential figures on social media?

The advent of social media platforms–particularly those with character limits, like Twitter–being used for advertising purposes has raised a slew of issues. Despite the potential moneymaking opportunity, companies have shied away from posting ads to social media rather than risk drawing the ire of the FDA; the agency has stringent rules and stiff penalties for non-compliance.

Facebook, for example, has advertising terms of service that largely prohibit pharmaceutical drug advertising.

[via The Verge]