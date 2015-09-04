How To Master Social Media To Get Ahead

Every week, it seems like we’re hearing about a new social media platform: Periscope, Layout, Switch, the list goes on. But what are the new rules when it comes to savvy social media usage? And what are the essential platforms to be on, and which are just weighing you down?

For the answers to these questions and more, Levo turned to Internet guru Gabriel Sands, a marketing manager at Refinery29. Like most millennials, Sands’s path to professional success is marked by a series of twists and turns. After studying critical gender theory at NYU, Sands kicked off adulthood by working in documentary film production, most notably on 2009’s fashion documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor. Always a fan of Refinery29, Sands jumped at a friend’s suggestion to apply for a gig at the brand, and after a “rigorous application process and a lot of hard work,” he landed his coveted marketing role. Now he develops and negotiates new partnerships that grow site traffic—in other words, he uses his vast knowledge of social media and content to bring R29 to the masses.

Here are Sands’s new rules of social:

Facebook is a platform to articulate your interests and points of view. It’s a reflection of your personal media consumption. Twitter, which I personally think is becoming increasingly irrelevant, is similar in this way, but it’s also better suited to making yourself seem clever. Whether the more visual platforms (Tumblr, Instagram) are mirrors of each other or discretely curated is really up to you. Look at where you’re getting the most engagement on each, and tailor your approach accordingly.

I recommend: