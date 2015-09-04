The Three Questions You Should Be Asking College Students

Now that back-to-school season is here, college students everywhere are likely being asked the same annoying questions. Postgraduates love to recycle the same-old conversation starters, and they’ve overstayed their welcome! But don’t worry—we’re not about to leave you hanging. Below, allow us to offer some clarity on which questions, exactly, college students have answered a zillion times (often via four words: “I don’t know yet!”), and which will result in more fruitful conversation instead:

Frequently asked question: “What’s your major?”

What you should ask instead: “What’s your passion?”

Many college students—especially freshmen and sophomores—are still experimenting with what exactly they want to study long-term. Asking about their major is a stark reminder that they haven’t figured it out quite yet. On the other hand, asking, “What’s your passion?” allows students to talk about their interests and goals without feeling like they’re writing “computer programming” or “graphic design” down in stone. Start there, and you’ll fast-track yourself into a fun, lively conversation.

Frequently asked question: “How do you like college so far?”

What you should ask instead: “What is your favorite thing about college so far?”