Apple Event Live Coverage

Apple TV: The Apple TV finally gets updated with a brand-new remote control that includes a touch pad across the top. Siri voice control, games, and universal, cross-app video search round out the device which comes in 32GB ($149) and 64GB ($199) versions starting in late October.

iPad Pro: The iPad Pro is real, it has a 12.9 inch screen, 10 hours of battery life, a four speaker audio system, and a new cover with a built-in physical keyboard that connects to the device with a magnetic smart connector. Apple also introduced Apple Pencil, the first Apple-built stylus for an iOS device. The iPad pro will have an 8 megapixel iSight camera, and comes in silver, gold, and space grey. The new product starts at $799 and goes up to $1079, and goes on sale in November.

Apple Watch: The latest Apple Watch will come in two new finishes: rose gold and gold. Apple also announced new Sport models, which will start shipping today, as well as a collaboration with Hermes that includes a luxury leather band.

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus: As expected, Apple is unveiling the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. The new phones sport a new aluminum exterior, new colors and a new feature called 3D Touch, which can serve as a new sort of “right click” functionality. Both phones are getting camera upgrades. The iSight camera now packs 12 megapixels and shoot super high-def 4K video. Meanwhile, the front-facing FaceTime camera is now at 5 megapixels and has a front-facing flash for all of those “emergency selfies.”

Apple is also debuting a new feature called Live Photos, which turns still photos into mini-animations that can be activated using a 3D Touch gesture.

The pricing of the new phones is the same as that of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus: The iPhone 6s starts at $199 (16GB) and ranges up to $399 (128GB), while the 6s Plus starts at $299 (16GB) and gets as pricey as $499 (128GB). And for the first time, Apple is offering an upgrade plan that lets users buy unlocked phones and upgrade them every year, starting at $32/month.