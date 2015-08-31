Stephen Colbert’s Smiling Face Will Soon Grace Stumptown Coffee Bottles

Street teams will hand out 10,000 bottles of Stumptown Coffee Roasters “Col’ Brew” Cold Brew Coffee in New York City on September 8 to promote that evening’s premiere of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

It’s probably not a bad idea to pump people up full of caffeine if you want them to stay up to watch late-night television.

“This is the first time we’ve done a custom bottle for anyone,” says Diane Aylsworth, director of marketing and cold brew for Portland-headquartered Stumptown Coffee Roasters, which also has shops in New York City, Seattle and Los Angeles.

OMD’s Ignition Factory reached out to Stumptown Coffee Roasters on behalf of CBS months ago to see if there was interest in creating a custom bottle for The Late Show premiere, according to Aylsworth.

The bottle design process was a collaboration between the CBS/The Late Show team, OMD and the Stumptown Coffee Roasters creative team. “We wanted to take core elements of the show and integrate them onto our iconic stubby bottles while keeping some of our branding elements present,” Aylsworth says. “I think Stephen’s smiling face in the gold oval and the play on Cold Brew—Col’ Brew—was a great result of the collaboration.”