Google Teams Up With Sanofi To Develop Diabetes Tech

Google is making another move into the profitable sphere of diabetes management: Its Life Sciences arm–which will soon fall under Google’s new parent company, Alphabet –is announcing a partnership with Sanofi , a French pharmaceutical company, to build new treatment products for diabetes. The two firms will collaborate on product development and new methods for monitoring the condition.

Sanofi and Google declined to state the exact terms of the partnership, which will involve Google offering expertise in analytics, miniaturized electronics, and low-power chip design to Sanofi. “With Sanofi, we can complete the picture of how diabetes unfolds and try to interrupt that development through a proactive and preventive approach,” Google Life Sciences head Andrew Conrad told the Wall Street Journal.

Google Life Sciences is being spun out as the first standalone Alphabet company. The company has already struck partnerships with biotech giants like Amgen and Novartis.

Google’s interest in diabetes treatment and prevention likely stems from two things: money and data. Diabetes treatment and research runs up a huge bill; in the U.S. alone, the American Diabetes Association estimates $176 billion was spent in diabetes treatment in 2012, the last year in which detailed numbers were released. Since diabetic monitors require analyzing large amounts of data quickly, this initiative is well suited to Google’s core competencies.

Google isn’t alone in its aspirations: IBM and CVS launched a diabetes data management project earlier this year, and a host of well-funded startups like One Drop are making moves into the field as well.

[via Wall Street Journal]