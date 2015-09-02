How I Learned To Step Back And Give My Team Real Power

One of my biggest failures as a leader came just as I thought I was excelling. I judged my worth based on how many decisions I was involved in, how many meetings I sat in on, and how people checked with me first for approval. On these metrics, I was thriving.

In reality, though, I was failing myself and my team. I was a bottleneck to things getting done. My employees weren’t empowered, my self-importance stood in the way of growth for the company, and I was exhausted from working 75-hour weeks.

By placing myself in the center of everything, my leadership was like the middle pole of a merry-go-round. There was plenty of action and excitement revolving around me–and the illusion of movement–but we were firmly planted in one spot the whole time, going around in circles. Here’s how I learned to stop the ride and start moving forward.

In the Andon system of manufacturing, every single employee at a factory–not just management–has the ability to stop an assembly line immediately if he spots a problem. Not only does that build rapport among workers, it can also vastly improve production quality, because agency is distributed rather than concentrated.

The true measure of a leader isn’t what she does but what her leadership makes possible.

That approach has applications well outside the manufacturing sector. More-empowered employees are creative, solution-orientated, motivated, and confident. And the advantages of those traits far outweigh their risks. Some leaders worry about losing control or ceding authority, but the true measure of a leader isn’t what she does but what her leadership makes possible. How many decisions you make or how involved you are in specific actions are vanity metrics. They matter very little compared with the results your team achieves.