How To Avoid A Digital Overload When Unplugging Isn’t An Option

People who work in the tech sector–people like me–can sometimes find themselves in a bind. On one hand, we love technology. Our livelihoods depend on being connected, on living almost symbiotically with our digital tools and devices. On the other, we know that too much connectedness can be harmful.

Not long ago I found myself getting overwhelmed. I was fighting back the mounting stress and anxiety that comes with the compulsive need to check my phone constantly. I was desperate for a long-term solution, something that wasn’t just a temporary fix like a digital detox or an off-the-grid vacation. I knew I couldn’t give up technology altogether. I wanted to change my reality and regain the balance. So I signed up for a four-day meditation retreat at Tassajara, a zen monastery in the Carmel Valley mountains, to see if there was anything I could learn there that would have lasting results.

When my mind grew restless, I had to sit with it, dive into that feeling, and let it drift away naturally.

Life at Tassajara was routine and spartan. I woke up at 5:20 a.m. and worked until noon. A 5:40 a.m., we marched into the zendo (temple) for an hour-long meditation. A strange thing happened to me at Tassajara. My body didn’t mind waking up early. Without all the added stimuli from my smartphone, I fell into my natural circadian rhythm–early to rise, early to bed. Sleep came easily when I got up early and tired myself out by shoveling compost. Enlightenment, in my case, was simply relearning to eat when I was hungry and sleep when I was tired, two basic things I’d neglected to do under the deluge of constant notifications–urging me to do all sorts of other things instead.

On the second day, I faced withdrawal. There were no distractions or temporary relief from the jumble of emotions and physical discomforts that set in. And I was surprised by how quickly they did. When my mind grew restless, I had to sit with it, dive into that feeling, and let it drift away naturally. I couldn’t jolt myself out with some fleeting escapism, like the small, immediate pleasure of getting retweeted–which now seemed vain and trivial. In seated meditation, I was forced to reflect and really confront myself.

Rather than just slip back into life as usual, I promised myself I would bring a piece of Tassajara permanently home with me. I realize I can’t reconcile the lifestyle of a Buddhist monk with being a working technologist in a capitalist society. As a product manager, I have to test out my own products, be a power user, and stay updated in the latest gadgets, apps, and digital trends. I love being on the cusp of new technology–it’s what brought me into this career in the first place–but it can get tiring. So I’ve picked up these three habits to help me better coexist with it.