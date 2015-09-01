This Reading Nook Wraps You In A Glorious Cocoon Of Books

The design and branding firm Anagrama is no stranger to inventiveness. In the past it’s done up a kids’ shop like a giant bead maze , created ultra-slick branding for breweries , confections boxes that looks as good as the treats they hold. For the Conarte Library in Monterrey, Mexico, Anagrama built a visually arresting architectural-scale bookshelf that envelopes readers with printed matter.

The space celebrates the time-worn hobby of cracking open a book, sitting back, and sinking your teeth into a story. Thanks to a self-supporting structure that plays some tricks on the eye, the space takes on the form of a mini-cathedral complete with ethereal illumination. The torqued pine-wood shelves—based on a rhomboid module—arch over the reading nook and the firm painted the walls in a subtle blue-green gradient to amp up the depth of the space. To further the effect, they placed a glowing arch on the back wall to simulate the structure’s vanishing point.

“The idea was to evoke the feeling of detachment with the external world,” says Roberto Treviño, a partner and architectural director at Anagrama. “It’s just you, the books, and this fantastic space. It really creates an amazing reading experience.”

For more beautiful libraries, check out this post featuring structures from Scotland to Germany.