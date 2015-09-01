Boxed Water Wants To Add A Tiny Bit Of Sustainability To The Bottled Water Industry

The mountain of plastic water bottles headed to landfills keeps growing, despite the best efforts of campaigns to push reusables and tap water. So a startup is trying a different approach: Is it possible to design a bottle that’s better for the environment, even if it might end up in the trash?

Just Water, which will launch at Whole Foods in late September, doesn’t use barely uses any plastic (there’s a little in the lining). Instead, it’s half paper, with an interior lining like you’d find with your favorite coconut water. The design cuts the carbon footprint of making the package in half (unlike something like the PlantBottle, which has a carbon footprint only around 11% better than normal plastic). Because the cartons can ship flat to a filling station–instead of shipping boxes of empty plastic bottles–they also save fuel. Once filled, the square cartons neatly fill up a truck without wasting space.

Call it the pragmatic approach: If people aren’t going to stop drinking bottled water, give them a better option.

“We would never tell people to drink this instead of what’s coming out of their tap,” says Grace Jeon, CEO of Just Water. “But we know that packaged water or bottled water is not going away. It’s a category that continues to increase.”

By 2014, Americans were drinking twice as much bottled water as they did at the turn of the millennium. This year, it went up another 7%. By 2017, bottled water may outsell soda.

That doesn’t mean that the total number of plastic bottles has gone up as you might think–while bottled water use doubled, soda fell about 25% during the same time. “People are drinking less of the sugary stuff and more of the water,” says Jeon. “That really is reflected in the next generation of consumers.”

The package, designed by TetraPak, can be recycled–though only if a city has the right facilities. “It’s a chicken and egg problem,” says Jeon. “But carton recycling has grown 200% in the last two years. I give props to the likes of coconut water and other products that have been using more paper-based packaging.”