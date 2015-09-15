Is Lena Dunham’s New Newsletter Lenny What Feminism Needs Now?

Jessica Grose’s life as a freelance journalist was pretty sweet: steady work from Slate, Elle, and New York magazine was rolling in; her second book The Closest Marriage was done. Nothing, it seemed, could pull her back into the daily hustle of a staff job.

Jessica Grose

Except maybe the opportunity to work as editor-in-chief for Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner’s forthcoming weekly newsletter Lenny.

“I really thought I would never go back to a full-time staff job,” Grose says. “This project came along, and it was just so exciting and inspiring for me–it was starting something from the ground up, which I had never done before.”

Dunham, one of Fast Company‘s Most Creative People and creator and star of Girls, and Konner, producer and showrunner for Girls, announced in July their plan to start “an email newsletter where there’s no such thing as too much information,” covering topics of “feminism, style, health, politics, friendship,” and everything in between. Lenny will also feature original fiction, and recently previewed what’s to come with its first issue of short stories (see the above slideshow for more on that). As it stands, Lenny’s format will be five stories: one long read in the ballpark of 1,000 to 2,000 words, and four shorter pieces. Lenny has a tentative launch date of September 29. Here, Grose (who has written for Fast Company) explains why she’s basking in the slower side of the news cycle–and Lenny’s place in the women-centric media galaxy.

“I love the daily news cycle, but as a writer and an editor I had gotten burnt out,” Grose says. “I was just exhausted by always having to come up with a fresh angle on the news and everyone talking about the same thing.”

Part of Lenny’s appeal for Grose was its second-day, magazine-style approach to topical events, which, in turn, Grose hopes will give readers less static and more substance. Take, for example, Dunham’s Q&A with Chenai Okammor, a colleague and friend to Sandra Bland, the black woman whose death in a holding cell following her arrest in July stoked yet more claims of recent injustices against the black community at the hands of police officers. In the conversation, Dunham focuses on Bland’s mentor and the website Woman4Woman they were going to launch together.

Given Lenny’s format as a weekly newsletter, where space for content and timelines are to be considered, national stories like Bland’s will indeed be discussed, “but it’s going to be in a thoughtful way,” Grose says.