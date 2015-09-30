The Gold And Silver (And More) In Our E-Waste Is Worth Billions Of Dollars

Thanks to an ever-growing global obsession for new gadgets, electronic waste is the fastest-growing category of trash in the world. But as much as that sounds like a problem, it’s also an opportunity: If we efficiently mine old phones and tablets for material, that’s a new billion-dollar industry.

A ton of old circuit boards can contain as much as 800 times more gold than a ton of ore–and mining dead smartphones, done the right way (i.e., not shipped to makeshift, unregulated dumps) can avoid the environmental and social costs of an actual mine in a place like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Vladimir Borozenets via Shutterstock

The world throws out between 30 and 50 million tons of e-waste a year, and the amount is growing between 3% and 5% annually. A new study found that in Europe alone, the materials in our biggest categories of e-waste–everything from phones and laptops to solar panels–adds up to over €2 billion in potential revenue now. In five years, because we’ll be throwing out so much more e-waste, the potential value could be €3.67 billion.

Add in Asia, now the world’s biggest consumer of electronics, and North America, which comes in second, and the market gets even larger.

“Our research has found that it’s possible to reduce landfill, improve sustainability, and at the same time improve economic growth,” says S.C. Lenny Koh, a professor at Sheffield University in the UK and coauthor of the paper.

The researchers broke down old electronics and weighed each marketable material inside. An old smartphone, for example, contains gold, platinum, silver, and palladium, along with 14 other critical raw materials. By comparing the contents to average market prices and the total amount of electronics being tossed out, they were able to learn how much money can be made.

Recycled e-waste could eventually replace virgin material from mines, though Koh believes that it would take more top-down policy to make that happen. “If there’s a global directive that collectively drives this agenda–that resource efficiency, recovery, and sustainability has to be embedded into every business and supply chain–then businesses will start to take this seriously,” she says.