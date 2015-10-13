A Q&A with Jamie Wong, CEO of Vayable

I traveled to more than 40 countries over the years (I spent a lot of my time in college living and volunteering abroad), and as a storyteller working in documentary film and TV, I was always inclined toward the human side of travel–the stories of individuals and their connection to the people and sites around them. I would come home from my trips and share these stories with people in my own community, and they would inevitably request that I connect them with the people I’d met along my journeys: the carpet shopkeeper who drove me into the Sahara to stay with a caravan tribe for five days, the mayor of a small island in Brittany who hosted us for drinks and the Strauss expert in Berlin who was finishing his PhD and gave me a musical history tour of the neighborhoods. As I’d share my stories and connect my network, friends would have their stories and connections to contribute. As technology advanced, making it easier and cheaper to build social platform and facilitate payments, the dream of Vayable began to take shape. I taught myself basic web design and programming and built the first version of Vayable in a week, with the support of friends in San Francisco who were also starting to get their companies off the ground.

You must have a love for travel and seeing the world through the lens of a local. How do you balance travel for fun with travel for business?

Until I started my own company, it was impossible to balance the two: I was either traveling for work, in which case I would spend my entire time in a destination focused on my job, or I would travel for fun and completely put work out of my mind. Since Vayable is fun, I am able to do both and find a greater balance now when I travel for work. However, I still find that to truly have fun when I travel, I do have to unplug. I try to spend at least a day without using my phone or Internet and immerse myself in the sites and people of the places I’m visiting. These are always the most rewarding experiences.

How have you differentiated Vayable from other tour guide or experience-focused businesses?

Vayable is unique in that it was conceived, created, and built for everyday people like you and me to offer experiences to others. Very few people using Vayable are actual tour guides–most are local experts or aficionados of a certain interest (Asian food, street art, or bicycles, for instance) who want to share their passion with others. Our entire platform–everything from the design to the technology to the language we use–is built to serve the community of everyday people, rather than large businesses or tour companies.

What role do you see mobile playing in Vayable’s growth; especially since your customers are often on-the-go?