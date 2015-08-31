Infographic: This U.S. Map Reveals The Top-Selling Cars, State By State

Who knew that when Houston rappers Paul Wall and Chamillionaire mentioned Escalades in their lyrics, they were truly representing the state of Texas? A new infographic reveals which cars are most popular in each state of the U.S.–and Texas, it turns out, is Cadillac country.

The Popular Mechanics gang recently teamed up with an auto analyst from IHS Automotive, and together they applied raw data to the matter of each state’s unofficial car. According to Esquire, the IHS analyst “pulled data from the make and model of every car sold in the U.S., and calculated the popularity of each by percentage using registration data. Then, he did the same at the state level, and compared each state to the national average.”

As a result, we now know that Volvos are absurdly popular in the Northeast, surpassing all other cars in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont–which seems weird since everyone who’s been to Vermont knows that’s Subaru territory.

