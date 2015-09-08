advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Which Rich Person Is The Most Out Of Touch?

Which Rich Person Is The Most Out Of Touch?
[Illustration: John Gomes for Fast Company. Photos: Alan Dlugash:engati72/Youtube, Anne Coulter:Gage Skidmore/Wiki Commons, Ben Carson: Gage Skidmore/Wiki Commons, Bernard Goldberg:steven_jamesP/Wiki Commons, Bill Gates:DFID - UK Department for International Development/Wiki Commons, Bud Konheim:New York Daily News/Getty Images, Chuck Schumer:United States Congress/Wiki Commons, Craig T. Nelson:Angela George/Wiki Commons, Gina Rinehart:Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website/Wiki Commons, Greg Gopmann:Flickr user: The Pageman, Herman Cain:Gage Skidmore/Wiki Commons, Jeb Bush:Michael Vadon/Wiki Commons, John Castimidis:Mr. Catsimatidis/Wiki Commons, John Tamny:@johntamny, Ken Langone:Scott Olson/Getty Images, Kevin O'Leary:Ernesto/Wiki Commons, Leon Cooperman:Golden Networking/Wiki Commons, Mitt Romney:Gage Skidmore/Wiki Commons, Rand Paul:United States Senate/Wiki Commons, Robert Benmosche:AIG/Wiki Commons, Robert Johnson: Melissa Golden/Wiki Commons, Rush Limbaugh:Nicolas Shayko/Wiki Commons, Sam Zell:Mark Boster/Getty Images, Sean Hannity:Gage Skidmore/Wiki Commons, Stephen Schwartzman:World Economic Forum/Photo by Remy Steinegger/Wiki Commons, Ted Leonisis:Ted Leonsis/Wiki Commons, Tom Draper:Flickr user USFWSmidwest, Tom Perkins:Flickr User indeedous/Wiki Commons, Wayne Allen Root:WayneAllynRoot/Wiki Commons]
By Morgan Clendaniel1 minute Read

F. Scott Fitzgerald is said to have once remarked to Ernest Hemingway: “The rich are different than you and me.” Hemingway’s Hemingway-esque reply was: “Yes, they have more money.”

For many of those on the positive side of the widening wealth gap, the rise of income inequality as a popular issue has caused them to take this idea to heart: That there but for the grace of God go they, and perhaps the system should be recalibrated to help those who need it. For a smaller group of the wealthy, however, calls for some of their vast wealth to be redistributed back to society have been–it seems–deeply hurtful. The last decade has seen a long list of some of our richest citizens making statements to the press that make them seem totally unaware that luck may have had something to do with their own success and that most poor people are poor not simply because they have not worked hard enough.

We’ve collected 32 of the most egregious quotes–from comparing being wealthy in today’s America to being a Jew in Nazi Germany (multiple people have said this!) to denying any obligation to give back to the society that’s made them billionaires–and we’re letting you decide which is the worst.

Each round of voting begins at 6:00 a.m. ET every day starting on Tuesday, September 8, and voting ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14—and then we’ll know which of our wealthiest fellow citizens needs the biggest lesson in empathy.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life