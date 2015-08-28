Ronda Rousey KO’s A New Carl’s Jr. Breakfast Sandwich In Less Than 30 Seconds

Not long ago, Ronda Rousey defended her UFC women’s bantamweight title by pulverizing Bethe Correia in 34 seconds . In a new ad, it takes the mixed martial arts superstar about as long to take down a Carl’s Jr.Cinnamon Swirl French Toast breakfast sandwich.

The new ad, from agency 72andSunny, sticks with the brand’s familiar penchant for celebrities eating messily, shows Rousey attacking the brand’s belly-busting new breakfast treat. While they do open themselves up to people comparing the after effects of a Cinnamon Swirl to a punch in the stomach, tapping Rousey is an otherwise smart move. The fighter is one of the biggest UFC stars to cross over into mainstream pop culture, with an (mild spoiler alert) appearance Furious 7, a best-selling autobiography, an upcoming starring role in the movie version of the book.

Here’s hoping there’s also a 14-second version of the ad.