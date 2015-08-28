Twitter Made Its Diversity Goals Public, But They Aren’t Very Drastic

Last month, Pinterest came forward with its proposed plan to increase diversity in 2016. Twitter matched Pinterest’s effort on Friday, when it announced its own goals to increase the number of women and underrepresented minorities at the company.

In a blog post, the social networking service committed to upping its proportion of female employees to 35%, and the number of underrepresented minorities in its U.S. workforce to 11%. Twitter also wants to bring more diversity to tech and leadership roles, with quantitative targets for those areas as well.

But compared against the company’s current diversity breakdown, these ambitions don’t seem to aim too high. Twitter’s female contingent already clocks in at 34% of its workforce, for example, which means the company only intends to raise that number by 1%. In the tech and leadership sectors, Twitter’s stated goal is barely 3% higher than the percentage of women currently holding those type of jobs. The one target that stands out is for minorities to make up 6% of the company’s leadership: at the moment, its top-ranking positions are filled by only white or Asian employees.

Like Pinterest, Twitter will also begin actively recruiting at a number of historically black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions.

At a recent all-hands meeting, interim CEO Jack Dorsey noted that Twitter would start prioritizing diversity across the company; this announcement appears to make good on that promise, though not to the degree that it should.

