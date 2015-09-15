All The Gory Details On How This Director Made A Horror Movie So Gross, People Are Fainting And Puking

“I could tell from being on set and seeing how well the crew reacted to the gross shots when we filmed them that the audience was going to get a treat,” Archibald says.

“A treat” is one way to put it. When the director’s new Grand Guignol opus, Bite, premiered recently at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, some people threw up in the theater and others passed out, prompting an ambulance dispatch. Archibald’s team had distributed novelty barf bags bearing the film’s title throughout the theater, but nobody thought they would actually get any usage. Perhaps it was the power of suggestion, or perhaps the movie actually is just that gut-punchingly disgusting.

“I wanted the film to be gross, but I had never planned on it being such a factor in the actual release,” Archibald says. “A few people got sick during the premiere, which was a shock to me. As the credits rolled, the festival director showed me a picture of an ambulance outside picking up a guy who fainted in the theater and hit his head. We also had someone puke in an aisle. As soon as I heard everyone was okay, I went, ‘Wow, I think we definitely made it gross enough.’”

Bite tells the story of a woman who gets bitten by an exotic bug during a tropical bachelorette party and gradually turns into a bug-like creature herself. Think Kafka, but with all the existential ennui replaced by body horror and viscous egg sacs. Over the course of the movie, the lead character, Casey, goes through a transformation that eventually required the actor who plays her, Elma Begovic, to be in makeup for four to five hours at a time. It does not go well for her or those in her circle. Considering how gross the movie gets, though, it might be a bit of a surprise that the revulsion factor doesn’t come from more straightforward blood and guts.

Archibald, a huge fan of the Alien movies, wanted to emulate the way those creatures were always coated in dripping slime. To that end, he made sure that Casey’s transformation involves more forms of fluid and eggs than any stable stomach would be able to handle unperturbed.

“I never had a gross-out goal in mind,” he says. “Things like fish eggs really gross me the hell out, and I wanted to put that on screen. I showed the film to a few friends near the end of post-production, and it wasn’t until then that I really realized how gross the film really was. I think from filming in the goo and eggs every day, I became immune to the gross-out factor of it all.”