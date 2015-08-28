Funny Or Die Challenges The Idea That Female Directors Don’t “Get” Action Movies

The entire filmography of Kathryn Bigelow is practically bursting (in a slow-motion fireball) with action movies. Point Break, The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, Blue Steel–they’re all hers. Somehow, though, she is but one glaring exception to the unfortunate truism that women rarely direct action movies, let alone fill wikipedia entries with them. A new video from Funny Or Die suggests that the reason might be–gasp!–condescending attitudes from male film executives.

In the Hollywood of the video, “The Real Reason Women Don’t Direct More Action Movies,” attitudes are changing–but glacially enough to remain patronizing. It’s refreshing, even in satire, to see people like Nicole Holofcener and Shira Piven in the conversation to direct the all-too-plausibly titled Space Cops 4. Unfortunately, the way the powers that be talk to these contenders–who are game, if not psyched to get involved with the project–seems all too plausible as well.

Have a look at the video below, and let us know in the comments who you’d like to see direct Space Cops 4.