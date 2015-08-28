See Every NFL Team Logo Injected With Steroids

Rejoice, tackle-happy football fans: the new NFL season is upon us. Sundays will now resume being the swirling vortex of day-drinking, shouting, and Buffalo Wild Wings they become each fall. One impediment to getting caught up in the annual excitement, though, is the recent focus on steroid use in the league–a party foul that needed to happen.

Although baseball is the sport more commonly penalized for its players’ use of performance enhancing drugs, the NFL has been drawing more attention for it lately—perhaps in the wake of last year’s Ray Rice debacle. Back in January, former NFL running back Eddie George spoke out about the “rampant use” of PED in the league today, and since then, several players including Martavis Bryant have already been suspended. NFL’s moment of dealing with steroids appears to have finally arrived, and to commemorate the occasion, the team at Uproxx has mocked up images of what all the NFL logos might look like if their performances were enhanced.

The Carolina Panthers logo already looked angry; now its chest and traps are jacked and its eyes are popped wide open with ferocity, making those whiskers look even more like Freddy Kreuger razor-fingers. Each logo looks more muscular and more rage-filled than before. Some of them even have teeth that are cracked from being clenched too hard. It’s a rather glib look at a serious issue, but anything that gets more people talking about steroids in the NFL is a jacked-up step in the right direction.

