This Electric Scooter Turns Into A Storage Cart With One Simple Move

Let’s face it: the Segway is nothing more than a punchline now considering its cameos in film and near-disastrous run-ins with elite runner Usain Bolt . That said, there’s certainly room for innovation in the mobility department. Designer Peter Opsvik—the man behind the iconic Tripp Trapp high chair for Stokke —has been working for over a decade on a scooter-cart hybrid dubbed the Citrus that’s more grounded in practical needs than the Segway ever was.

The Citrus was initially prototyped in the early 2000s, but Opsvik recently released a second version. It’s core functions lie in its adaptability—with a quick flip of the wheels, the transformable design morphs from an electric scooter to a cart, complete with a built in storage sack. And it collapses down smaller than your average stroller which lets you take it along in in confined spaces like a train.

Plus the form in and of itself is light years less clunky and ridiculous than the behemoths that are Segways. (But truth be told, there’s a still certain level of unavoidable dorkiness that comes with riding a scooter.)

It’s still in prototype mode, but Opsvik’s site says it’s available for licensing. Any takers?