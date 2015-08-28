This Superman Action Figure Strapped To a Drone Is The Most Charming Special Effect

There’s no shortage of people who’ve found interesting things to strap their GoPro cameras onto in order to show us the world from another perspective–but when it comes to strapping objects onto drones, it seems as if the collective imagination of the Internet is restricted to At least, that’s how it appears in gun-obsessed America. In London, where guns are harder to come by, they have better things to mount on their drones: Namely, Superman. A Londoner named Barry Craig did so, at least, and his footage–built around John Williams’ iconic score–captures a drone’s-eye-view of the Man of Steel as he patrols Victoria Park.