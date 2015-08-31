Design Deconstructed: Pentagram’s Natasha Jen On The Ephemeral Brilliance Of Perfume

A partner at Pentagram, Natasha Jen relies on her eye to create inventive graphic projects, from museum catalogs and brand identities to marketing campaigns . But the thing that’s preoccupying her now relates less to the eye and more to the nose: perfume and its ephemeral nature.

Co.Design: Can you tell us about the perfume that caught your attention?

Natasha Jen: The brand is called Maison Louis Marie. It’s been around for a long time. They started out in 1792 and make these wonderfully light perfumes.

What about it fascinates you?

Why I find perfume a really great design object is that you don’t see it, but it’s so complex and it’s so visceral. It creates an emotional reaction and good design should provide an emotional response. As a layman you can’t always understand why.

As a designed object, perfume is so complex; to translate flowers and plants into a liquified form and to translate that into scent. The ultimate product itself is not so easy to understand. When you smell a nice scent you can’t tell what it’s made from. There are so many layers. As a graphic designer, I talk about a form factor that can be analyzed by our eyes. Scent is a different faculty that we can’t intellectualize.

What was it like when you first came across this brand?

I walked into a store and I didn’t have any knowledge of this brand—I’m not a perfume freak I don’t collect it. The design of the bottle is super minimal: it’s a rectangular bottle with a white label and the name of the brand and the fragrance spelled out in serif typography. The smell is so subtle and so complex.

The fragrance name is called Cassis. I’m reading it now: “This fruity fragrance begins with a black-pepper note enhanced by bergamot and cassis.” It sounds amazing, but I still have no idea what this means!

What initially drew you to the bottle?

They’re doing the opposite of what every other perfume company is doing. The bottle design is so minimal, so unnoticeable, it makes them stand out from these über-designed perfume bottles.