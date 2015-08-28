Staff Recommender: Zacqary Adam Xeper, Who Makes This Website Pretty

Name: Zacqary Adam Xeper Role at Fast Company: I’m a web developer, specializing in front-end—that means the stuff that happens on your device, as opposed to the stuff that happens on our servers. I make things look pretty for you. Ever looked at one of our slideshows on your phone? Aren’t those spinning 3-D cards cool? You’re welcome. Twitter: @ XerxesQados Titillating Fact: In my spare time, I am a purple fox named Xerxes. If you’re in downtown Pittsburgh on that one weekend in late June/early July when the streets are overrun by people wearing full-body mascot-style animal suits, I’ll probably be one of them. Yes, I’ll be overheating; that’s what happens when you go outside in the middle of summer wearing a couch. But I do it anyway.

Things he’s loving:

1. “The Light Is Taking Me To Pieces” by This Good Robot

Imagine David Bowie and Freddie Mercury stage-diving at the Warped Tour, and you’ll have a pretty good idea of why I love This Good Robot so much. Their debut album is operatic, sci-fi-infused rock crammed under the pressure of a tiny underground punk club till it explodes spectacularly. Every track on this record is phenomenal, but the standout is the epic-length final track, the fantastically named “Incident 824 (A Catastrophic Case Of Continuum Chronosis).”

I never thought punk lyrics could evoke the same kind of mind-bending ambiguity as time travel thrillers like Looper or Primer, but TGR pulls it off. They also play some of the best live shows I’ve ever seen, so don’t miss them if they’re in town.

2. “Ultra Business Tycoon III” by Porpentine

On its surface, this is a text game about playing a video game. Billed as a “port and crack” of an obscure ’90s shareware game (complete with copy protection—you’ll need the serial number from this authentic NFO file to complete the game), UBT3 masterfully captures the weirdness of whatever they were putting onto CD-ROMs in the mid-’90s. But you don’t need to have any kind of nostalgia for the era to appreciate prose like, “Shareholders burble in their vats as the leeching fluid extracts Invisible Hand orgones from their rich creamy skin. Enormous bootstraps spin like great looms as they generate endless money with their magical leather friction.”