Forget The McWhopper, Denny’s Asks Burger King To Team Up For Peace Day

Earlier this week Burger King dropped a very public invitation to McDonald’s to put their differences aside for the UN’s International Day of Peace to serve up a hybrid of their two signature sandwiches, dubbed The McWhopper. The Golden Arches politely declined . Now Denny’s has stepped up and offered to partner with BK itself.

This is a classic Denny’s move, in which the brand cheekily drops in to a pop culture moment. Remember the Apple deal to buy Beats by Dre? The gold iPhone? True Detective Season One? They even got a word in on Banksy’s Dismaland. The McWhopper debacle, however, is right in the brand’s burger backyard.

Burger King’s next move will be interesting. For all the social heckling hurled at McDonald’s since it gave the original invite a hard pass, here is Denny’s essentially calling BK’s bluff with a social media call-out of its own.