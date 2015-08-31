From Corporate Jargon To The Science Of Reading: August’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

This month, we learned what it’s like to work for Google before you hit your twenties, picked up some fresh speaking tips, and cut some of the most grating business jargon out of our vocabularies.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of August.

The longer your job search drags on, the more discouraged you can get. One job seeker looks back on a soul-crushing eight months of unemployment and offers advice on how to keep focused, stay the course, and avoid compromising.

Some companies are better than others at encouraging creative expression. But it turns out those that do aren’t all in the same industry—or even similar ones. This month we saw how leaders in tech, design, and travel are building more creative workplaces.

Falon Fatemi became one of Google’s youngest employees at a time when the company was just 3,000 people strong. Looking back, she explains how she “discovered that the Google lifestyle meant more than just an on-site laundry service and free gourmet meals,” and why it’s made her a better entrepreneur.

The old days of standing in front of a podium and addressing a silent room are over. In the era of TED Talks and YouTube, audiences expect a more intimate, interactive experience. These eight tips will help you deliver your message in a way that resonates in 2015.

You probably write tons of emails every day, right? Well, you’re doing it wrong. More of us are checking emails on mobile devices than ever before, which means brevity has never been more crucial. Here are four ways to help you master the fine art of getting to the point.