Meet the Hackers Who Are Decrypting Your Brainwaves

I’m wearing a piece of 3-D-printed plastic headgear that looks like a bicycle helmet designed by Buckminster Fuller. Tiny metal pins inside it poke lightly into my scalp. On a screen in front of me are the electroencephalogram (EEG) readouts of signals picked up by the metal pins. And beyond the monitor is a wall of windows giving this dilapidated Brooklyn office building the sweetest view of a Manhattan sunset I have ever seen.

That lovely view makes it easier when Conor Russomanno, a self-described neurohacker, asks me to close my eyes and relax. After a few seconds, he tells me later, the screen showed a slight spike at around 10 Hz–a rise in the alpha waves that indicates a restful state. Russomanno seems as pleased with the electrical feedback as he is with my verbal feedback (when I tell him the headgear doesn’t hurt). This was his latest, but still not final, version of the Ultracortex–a low-cost, research-grade EEG headset set to hit Kickstarter in the fall. It will allow fellow hackers to start peering inside the workings of their own brains.

It’s also one of the tools for crowdsourcing EEG data to a repository called Cloudbrain, where artificial intelligence machine-learning algorithms will scour the raw data for patterns that might help explain how we speak or perceive color or allow our minds to directly control machinery like motorized prosthetics. They might even expand understanding of mental illness and cognitive impairments.

These DIY brain scientists, or neurohackers, aren’t sure how deep they will be able to go; but they are excited that they finally have cheap tools to start looking. That’s what brought about half a dozen of them to this Brooklyn lab for the NeuroTechNYC meetup. Together with groups in San Francisco, Montreal, and Toronto, they form NeuroTechX, a new international collaboration of researchers and inventors (some still in grad school) building an open-source project to investigate the mysteries of the mind. Since it was formed two months ago, NeuroTechX has already drawn about 1,000 members.

None of this would have been possible a few years ago, before the advent of low-cost, easy-to-set-up EEG gear and sophisticated cloud-based AI resources. Budget EEG headsets started emerging about six years ago with toys such as Mattel’s Mindflex in 2009. The simple headset, made by a company called NeuroSky, could measure someone’s general level of concentration, which allowed them to move a ball through a maze. NeuroSky’s device and others that followed use “dry” electrodes that don’t require the traditional spaghetti of wires and electrodes that attach to the scalp with a conductive gel, like William Hurt wore in the 1980 film Altered States.

The hottest new headset, the $300 Emotiv Insight, just started shipping to Kickstarter backers. Morgan Collino, an engineer from France interning in New York, brought his new Insight to the meetup–eliciting a jealous grumble from Russomanno, who still hasn’t gotten his. The Emotiv is amazing for what it does at that price, but it has several limitations. The Insight has just five electrodes; the Ultracortex can sport up to 16. The Insight samples data 128 times per second (per electrode), and some consumer headsets sample even less frequently. The Ultracortex samples up to 250 times per second, making it a research-grade device. The Insight automatically translates the data into a limited range of readings indicating levels of attention, focus, engagement, interest, or stress, for example. The Ultracortex outputs the full torrent of raw data gathered from the brain.

The Ultracortex’s power and flexibility comes from OpenBCI, the product of a grant program from the U.S. military’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (known as DARPA, the ones who really did invent the Internet). As part of President Obama’s BRAIN Initiative for neurological research, DARPA funded the development of a low-cost, high-resolution EEG system, with the requirement that it must be open source and must be productized.