Perhaps This Rainbow-Puking Unicorn Will Get You To Stop Smoking

According to the Truth Initiative, since its campaign against began 15 years ago the teen smoking rate has gone from 23% to just 8%. Despite that success, the organization is now focusing its marketing on ending smoking once and for all. And what better way to do that than with a rainbow-puking unicorn?
The latest ad, by agency 72andSunny, targets social smoking–the kind that hides its danger with the safety blanket of infrequency–with the imagery and language of the almighty web meme. We drop in at a house party where a collection of college kids are trying to justify the odd smoke or hookah session, but are interrupted with Admiral Ackbar-like efficiency by social media meme stars including Overly Attached Girlfriend, ErmahGerd Girl, Ducreux and, of course, a rainbow spewing from a certain mythical beast.