Are Coffee-Based Beauty Products A Cellulite Miracle Cure Or Social Media-Fueled Bunk?

Many people around the world can’t start their day without coffee in their system. But in some places, coffee is migrating from mugs to medicine cabinets. While coffee beans are most commonly consumed in beverage form , there’s been a recent uptick in people slathering coffee grounds on their face and body as part of their beauty regimen.

On Etsy, there’s a whole cottage industry devoted to coffee-based skincare. Dark circles under your eyes? There’s coffee under-eye cream for that. Cellulite got you down? There’s a plethora of coffee body scrubs that vow to get rid of unsightly bumps. Dry patches on your skin? There are coffee-infused body creams that promise to tighten skin while hydrating it.

Now, there’s a new player in the coffee-based skincare space. Just over two years ago, an Australian e-commerce company called Frank Body developed an entire line of skincare products that include coffee as a primary ingredient. As buzz about the brand spread around the world through Instagram and Facebook, Americans began flocking to buy Frank Body scrubs and balms; today, the U.S. is Frank Body’s biggest market. The company says it is on track to make $21 million in sales this year, up from $2.8 million two years ago.

Steve Rowley, one of Frank Body’s founders, was never expecting to start a beauty company. He used to run a coffee shop in Melbourne and was intrigued when women came in asking for used coffee grounds. “I thought they were using the old grounds as fertilizer,” Rowley says. But as he learned more, he discovered that they were using them as a body scrub. Converts to coffee-based skincare say that caffeine has the power to stimulate blood flow, curing a range of pesky skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, while also protecting the skin with antioxidants.

Rowley shared his findings with his friend Bree Johnson. “I was curious, but also quite skeptical,” Johnson says. “We did some research and realized that there was some merit to what these ladies were saying.” The pair found some scientific evidence that caffeine might indeed promote better circulation and reduce free radicals in the skin. But the DIY body scrubs that women were making at home actually had fairly low caffeine levels since they were using coffee beans, so much of the caffeine had already gone into the beverage. It was possible that these women were benefiting primarily from the exfoliating effects of the grounds.

Given the bubbling interest in coffee-based scrubs they were seeing in Australia, Johnson and Rowley decided to develop a product line of commercially made products they called Frank Body. They included unused coffee grounds as a primary ingredient in the scrubs to ensure there was enough caffeine present to have an impact on the skin. They also hired a scientific consultant to examine how the caffeine in Frank Body products works on cellulite, stretch marks, psoriasis, and acne; the consultant’s analysis was that based on the characteristics of caffeine molecules, coffee-based scrubs had the potential to improve skin conditions, but further study was necessary.

While the popularity of coffee-based beauty products is relatively new, caffeine molecules have been used in a range of skincare products for some time. Large skincare companies have touted the molecule’s power to promote smoother, more vibrant, and healthier-looking skin. It’s in Origins creams, Bliss Fatgirl soap, and Kiehl’s eye creams.