Vine Launches New Music-Friendly Features

Vine announced a few new features on Thursday night that aim to elevate its cred as a music app. The social video tool, with which users compose looping, six-second videos, already has a thriving community of musicians . New features make it easier to add music clips to videos without editing software, and to discover new music on the platform.

Here’s what’s new:

It’s Easier To Add Music to Vines: A new option in the app will make it easy for users to add songs from their phone’s libraries to their clips. This could get into all sorts of interesting copyright territory. Users will only be adding six seconds of music, but contrary to popular belief, clips of any length can potentially violate copyright. Of course, users can also add clips of their own songs.

Auto-looping: Creating a song that has a “perfect loop” on Vine, meaning that you can’t tell the beginning from the end. When users add songs to their Vines, the app will now create this effect for them by identifying how much of the song to use to create a loop and then editing the video to fit that clip.

Featured tracks: Vine has a new library of music that users can easily tack on to their videos. “Now that people have the ability to add music to their Vines, we want to make sure they have access to music they can use,” a Vine spokesperson told Fast Company. “Our editorial team selects songs they think our community will enjoy, and then we work with labels, publishers, and artist management to license songs and bring them to Vine as featured tracks.” Avicii, ODESZA, and Migos will all have songs in the library on launch day.

Music discovery: On Vines with songs that Vine can identify (like its featured tracks, for instance), tapping a small music note on the videos will reveal the song’s name and artist.

Vine also announced on Thursday that the Billboard Social 50 chart will now include Viners. Incidentally, Vine just hired the person who used to run Billboard’s charts.