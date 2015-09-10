13 Easy Ways To Create Your Own Personal Back-To-School Season

Watching kids head back to school can make you feel nostalgic for the sense that fall is a time of new beginnings. As an adult, September generally means you’re doing the same thing you did last September. You’re just a year older.

But there are all kinds of ways to adopt the back-to-school mindset, without spending the kind of cash it would cost to actually go back to school. The key is building learning opportunities into your life. Here are 13 ways to do it.

Save mindless pop music for your evening commute. In the morning, commit to listening to new podcasts or audio books that stretch your mind. Since you won’t have time to find them in the morning rush, build in a few minutes on Sunday night to download listening material for the week (check out OpenCulture.com for some free audio versions of classics).

Find an accountability partner who will check in every Friday to find out one “fun fact” you learned during the week. This relationship will probably become competitive, and that’s the point.

If you’ve got 10 minutes, you could mindlessly check social media, or you could watch a Khan Academy video, read a segment of a classic novel via DailyLit, or check out random knowledge via Now I Know.

There are 168 hours in a week. You can dedicate one of those hours weekly to participating in a webinar, attending a lunch-and-learn if your company offers them, or reading something thought-provoking (check out on Twitter for ideas). Once a month, carve out an evening or weekend morning for working on a longer course. Peruse Coursera, CreativeLive, or Lynda for ideas.

I don’t always manage to read The Economist, but when I do, I’m intrigued to learn about the political climate in Azerbaijan, or Gabon, or other places I sometimes forget exist. The weekend edition of a major newspaper could serve the same function, or a publication on industry research. Commit to reading cover to cover for a few weeks, and see what happens.